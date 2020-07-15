876 Mill Rock Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Flowers Crossing at The Mill - Brookwood Schools! Professional Photos Coming Soon! THE BEST FLOOR PLAN! - Enjoy 3 Levels of Living Spaces! Two Story Foyer, BED/BATH ON MAIN, Beautiful Kitchen Opens to Den & Vaulted Sun Room, Separate Sunny Breakfast Area, Large Living/Dining Areas, GORGEOUS MASTER SUITE W/UPDATED BATH & Large Secondary Beds/Bath, New Paint-Carpet-Flooring, FINISHED BED/BATH ON TERRACE LEVEL Along with a Huge Extra Deep THREE CAR GARAGE, Flat Driveway for Fun & Games, MOVE IN CONDITION! Fabulous Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse, One of Brookwood's Best Neighborhoods!



Listing Courtesy Of Virtual Properties Realty.com



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.