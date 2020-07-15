All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 876 Mill Rock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
876 Mill Rock Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

876 Mill Rock Street

876 Mill Rock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

876 Mill Rock Street, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Flowers Crossing at The Mill - Brookwood Schools! Professional Photos Coming Soon! THE BEST FLOOR PLAN! - Enjoy 3 Levels of Living Spaces! Two Story Foyer, BED/BATH ON MAIN, Beautiful Kitchen Opens to Den & Vaulted Sun Room, Separate Sunny Breakfast Area, Large Living/Dining Areas, GORGEOUS MASTER SUITE W/UPDATED BATH & Large Secondary Beds/Bath, New Paint-Carpet-Flooring, FINISHED BED/BATH ON TERRACE LEVEL Along with a Huge Extra Deep THREE CAR GARAGE, Flat Driveway for Fun & Games, MOVE IN CONDITION! Fabulous Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse, One of Brookwood's Best Neighborhoods!

Listing Courtesy Of Virtual Properties Realty.com

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Mill Rock Street have any available units?
876 Mill Rock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 876 Mill Rock Street have?
Some of 876 Mill Rock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Mill Rock Street currently offering any rent specials?
876 Mill Rock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Mill Rock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 Mill Rock Street is pet friendly.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street offer parking?
Yes, 876 Mill Rock Street offers parking.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 Mill Rock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street have a pool?
Yes, 876 Mill Rock Street has a pool.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street have accessible units?
No, 876 Mill Rock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 876 Mill Rock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Mill Rock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 Mill Rock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College