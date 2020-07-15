All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 20 2020 at 3:40 AM

834 Nichols Landing Lane

834 Nichols Landing Road · No Longer Available
Location

834 Nichols Landing Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$1,649– 3 Bed / 2 Bath house in the city of Dacula w/ open floor plan,fenced yard & convenient to malls!

Available April 10th!

FABULOUS 3BR/2BA RANCH W/FINISHED BONUS ROOM, in Mountain View School District! Newer Roof! Open floor plan features vaulted ceilings and is great for entertaining. Spacious great room w/corner fireplace, bright sun room, large kitchen w/island. Owner suite includes double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Private fenced backyard in quiet swim/tennis community. Convenient to I-85, 316, Mall of GA, & Rabbit Hill Park
.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have any available units?
834 Nichols Landing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have?
Some of 834 Nichols Landing Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Nichols Landing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
834 Nichols Landing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Nichols Landing Lane pet-friendly?
No, 834 Nichols Landing Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 834 Nichols Landing Lane offers parking.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 834 Nichols Landing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have a pool?
Yes, 834 Nichols Landing Lane has a pool.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have accessible units?
No, 834 Nichols Landing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Nichols Landing Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 834 Nichols Landing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 834 Nichols Landing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
