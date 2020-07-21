All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
833 Huntington Way Northwest
Last updated April 24 2020

833 Huntington Way Northwest

833 Huntington Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

833 Huntington Way Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This rustic 4 bedroom home features a spacious living room with prominent dark wood accents along the stone fireplace and on the high vaulted ceiling, easy access to a back deck through twin sliding glass doors in the living room and another from the tiled dining room, a good sized back yard with playset, and garage with built-in work bench.

The bedrooms and upstairs hallway feature carpet that is the perfect length to feel comfortable underfoot and both full baths upstairs have been renovated for a more modern appeal. A half bath is located off the kitchen for guests and for easy access from either the back yard or the garage.

The neighborhood is quiet and conveniently located near Pleasant Hill Road, Ronald Regan Parkway and I-85 so that residents can quickly get around to their favorite spots around town.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have any available units?
833 Huntington Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have?
Some of 833 Huntington Way Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Huntington Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
833 Huntington Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Huntington Way Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Huntington Way Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 833 Huntington Way Northwest offers parking.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Huntington Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 833 Huntington Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 833 Huntington Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Huntington Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Huntington Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Huntington Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
