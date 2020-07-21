833 Huntington Way Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This rustic 4 bedroom home features a spacious living room with prominent dark wood accents along the stone fireplace and on the high vaulted ceiling, easy access to a back deck through twin sliding glass doors in the living room and another from the tiled dining room, a good sized back yard with playset, and garage with built-in work bench.



The bedrooms and upstairs hallway feature carpet that is the perfect length to feel comfortable underfoot and both full baths upstairs have been renovated for a more modern appeal. A half bath is located off the kitchen for guests and for easy access from either the back yard or the garage.



The neighborhood is quiet and conveniently located near Pleasant Hill Road, Ronald Regan Parkway and I-85 so that residents can quickly get around to their favorite spots around town.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.