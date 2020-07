Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, well maintained home in sought after Brookwood school district. This Lawrenceville two-story home offers a breakfast bar, a gas fireplace, a spacious backyard, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include a new HVAC, fresh interior paint and new carpet in select rooms. Located nearby Lake Mathews, the Ronald Reagan Park, and dining spots. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG.