Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace carpet

New floors, new carpet, new paint. This house is ready for you. Nice quiet subdivision, House has big bedrooms, fireplace in Living room. Come see the master suite, you will instantly fall in love. Great schools, and a great deck to entertain your guests.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.