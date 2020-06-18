805 Meadowsong Circle

Amenities

Beautiful home in sought after Collins Hill School District, Bright & Open floor plan; two-story faux hardwood in Living/Dining rm; kitchen w/ view to Family Room; Kitchen island; electric stove; Family room with fireplace tile floors w/ french doors leading to private fenced backyard; Master Suite with lots of closet space & private updated master bath; Close to shopping and restaurants. ! ; refrigerator washer and dryer included! LAWN-CARE & PEST CONTROL INCLUDED! Move in Ready!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.