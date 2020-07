Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

End unit available right off of Old Peachtree by North Brown Road and minutes to 85. Neighborhood offers walkability options to grocery and dining. Home has 2 assigned parking spots but home is located conveniently next to approx. 7 guest spots for your guest. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, roommate style floorplan. Each bedroom has private bath. Peachtree Ridge HS district. No pets. Must have 620 credit score or higher and income must be 3x rent.