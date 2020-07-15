793 Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking garage

Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch with hardwood floors and fresh paint through through out is now available! This home offers a spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Electric Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Family Room, separate Laundry Room, Master Bedroom wt. en-suite Full Bath, 2 Secondary Bedrooms and Secondary Full Bath. Enjoy relaxing on the Rocking Chair Front Porch or the Back Deck. There is an Outbuilding for extra storage space. Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Pets Considered! Hurry before this home is gone! **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.



Schools: Woodward Mill Elementary, Twin Rivers Middle, Mountain View High