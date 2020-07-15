All apartments in Gwinnett County
793 Ridge Rd
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

793 Ridge Rd

793 Ridge Road · (678) 804-2468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

793 Ridge Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch with hardwood floors and fresh paint through through out is now available! This home offers a spacious Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Electric Stove, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Family Room, separate Laundry Room, Master Bedroom wt. en-suite Full Bath, 2 Secondary Bedrooms and Secondary Full Bath. Enjoy relaxing on the Rocking Chair Front Porch or the Back Deck. There is an Outbuilding for extra storage space. Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Pets Considered! Hurry before this home is gone! **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package.

Schools: Woodward Mill Elementary, Twin Rivers Middle, Mountain View High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 793 Ridge Rd have any available units?
793 Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 793 Ridge Rd have?
Some of 793 Ridge Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 793 Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
793 Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 793 Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 793 Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 793 Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 793 Ridge Rd offers parking.
Does 793 Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 793 Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 793 Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 793 Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 793 Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 793 Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 793 Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 793 Ridge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 793 Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 793 Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
