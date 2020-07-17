All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

788 Still Hill Ln

788 Still Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

788 Still Hill Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
LUXURY HOME FOR RENT
McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.
* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage
* Unfinished basement
* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances
* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace
* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.
* Guest suite on main level
****Total electric.
Rent: $1,650.00
Deposit: $2,000.00
App fee: $50/person
ACT NOW BEFORE THIS HOUSE IS GONE

Application Criteria:
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)
You can also call McKinley Realty LLC: 770 687 2752
Apply Online: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Still Hill Ln have any available units?
788 Still Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 788 Still Hill Ln have?
Some of 788 Still Hill Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Still Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
788 Still Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Still Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 788 Still Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 788 Still Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Still Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln have a pool?
Yes, 788 Still Hill Ln has a pool.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 788 Still Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 788 Still Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Still Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Still Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
