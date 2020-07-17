788 Still Hill Ln

Amenities

LUXURY HOME FOR RENT

McKinley Realty LLC has released multiple New luxury single family homes with well designed floor plan FOR RENT in Lawrenceville. Great location with great features.

* 4BR/2.5BA with attached 2-car garage

* Unfinished basement

* Kitchen with granite counter top plus a full set of up-to-date stainless steel Appliances

* Spacious living room, features big windows and fireplace

* Great master suite with huge walk-in closet, plus three more bedrooms on second level.

* Guest suite on main level

****Total electric.

Rent: $1,650.00

Deposit: $2,000.00

App fee: $50/person

ACT NOW BEFORE THIS HOUSE IS GONE



Application Criteria:

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months --

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) --

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



For more information or viewing please contact Jonelle at (678)793-5636 (Direct)

You can also call McKinley Realty LLC: 770 687 2752

Apply Online: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com