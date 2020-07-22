777 Sand Lane

Amenities

Silver Ridge is a convenient and friendly neighborhood with award winning Gwinnett County schools! You will love this delightful 2-story home with an unfinished daylight basement. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage—giving you spacious elegance, and a modern gourmet kitchen with a view to the family room. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book. Only minutes from shopping and Tribble Mill Park featuring a lake for fishing & boating, plus horseback riding & biking trails!