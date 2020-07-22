All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 777 Sand Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
777 Sand Lane
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:24 PM

777 Sand Lane

777 Sand Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

777 Sand Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Silver Ridge is a convenient and friendly neighborhood with award winning Gwinnett County schools! You will love this delightful 2-story home with an unfinished daylight basement. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has a 2-car garage—giving you spacious elegance, and a modern gourmet kitchen with a view to the family room. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book. Only minutes from shopping and Tribble Mill Park featuring a lake for fishing & boating, plus horseback riding & biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Sand Lane have any available units?
777 Sand Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 777 Sand Lane currently offering any rent specials?
777 Sand Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Sand Lane pet-friendly?
No, 777 Sand Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 777 Sand Lane offer parking?
Yes, 777 Sand Lane offers parking.
Does 777 Sand Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 Sand Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Sand Lane have a pool?
No, 777 Sand Lane does not have a pool.
Does 777 Sand Lane have accessible units?
No, 777 Sand Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Sand Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Sand Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 777 Sand Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 777 Sand Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College