761 Sugar Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One Month FREE rent (applied first full months rent) if move in 4/14. 14 month lease required.



This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with an attached 2-car garage. Hardwood flooring accents the family room with a marble-surround fireplace and the breakfast area. Kitchen with tile flooring, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a beautiful tile backsplash. The master suite also has hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet, and the private bath boasts a deluxe garden tub, a separate shower and a vanity with seating. You'll enjoy relaxing on the covered patio in the private, fenced backyard. This home is close to schools and downtown Lawrenceville! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.