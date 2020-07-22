All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
761 Sugar Oak Lane
761 Sugar Oak Lane

761 Sugar Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

761 Sugar Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One Month FREE rent (applied first full months rent) if move in 4/14. 14 month lease required.

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with an attached 2-car garage. Hardwood flooring accents the family room with a marble-surround fireplace and the breakfast area. Kitchen with tile flooring, granite counter tops, a pantry, and a beautiful tile backsplash. The master suite also has hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet, and the private bath boasts a deluxe garden tub, a separate shower and a vanity with seating. You'll enjoy relaxing on the covered patio in the private, fenced backyard. This home is close to schools and downtown Lawrenceville! Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have any available units?
761 Sugar Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have?
Some of 761 Sugar Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Sugar Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
761 Sugar Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Sugar Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Sugar Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 761 Sugar Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Sugar Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 761 Sugar Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 761 Sugar Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Sugar Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Sugar Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Sugar Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
