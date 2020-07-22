All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

741 Courageous Ct

741 Courageous Court · No Longer Available
Location

741 Courageous Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Spacious home for Rent near Mall of Georgia - Property Id: 170784

Beautiful 4.0 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Lawrenceville, GA. Spacious living and dining areas, while the kitchen comes with a full stainless steel appliance package ( side-by-side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,new over-range microwave) complete with extended cabinets and granite counter top. The laundry room is also complete with washer and dryer. The Peachtree Place Community Association offers a pool and tennis courts to its residents! This is a wonderful family subdivision with close proximity to Rock Springs Park and Collins Hill Park, Library and schools. Nearby shopping and entertainment can be found at Mall of Georgia and there is also quick access to I-85. For more information contact Peachtree Rental at 803-526-7885.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170784p
Property Id 170784

(RLNE5282478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Courageous Ct have any available units?
741 Courageous Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 741 Courageous Ct have?
Some of 741 Courageous Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Courageous Ct currently offering any rent specials?
741 Courageous Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Courageous Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Courageous Ct is pet friendly.
Does 741 Courageous Ct offer parking?
No, 741 Courageous Ct does not offer parking.
Does 741 Courageous Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 741 Courageous Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Courageous Ct have a pool?
Yes, 741 Courageous Ct has a pool.
Does 741 Courageous Ct have accessible units?
No, 741 Courageous Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Courageous Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Courageous Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Courageous Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Courageous Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
