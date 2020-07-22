741 Courageous Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Spacious home for Rent near Mall of Georgia - Property Id: 170784



Beautiful 4.0 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Lawrenceville, GA. Spacious living and dining areas, while the kitchen comes with a full stainless steel appliance package ( side-by-side refrigerator, stove, dishwasher,new over-range microwave) complete with extended cabinets and granite counter top. The laundry room is also complete with washer and dryer. The Peachtree Place Community Association offers a pool and tennis courts to its residents! This is a wonderful family subdivision with close proximity to Rock Springs Park and Collins Hill Park, Library and schools. Nearby shopping and entertainment can be found at Mall of Georgia and there is also quick access to I-85. For more information contact Peachtree Rental at 803-526-7885.

