Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

4 bedroom, 3 full bath range home for rent. Excellent location, easy access to I-85 & I-285. Right off Jimmy Carter Blvd and bordering Norcross and Lilburn cities. Over 1 acre of land with circular driveway. Huge sunken master bedroom with sitting area. Kitchen and bay window to look out at driveway and street. Recently renovated. No pets, but cats are OK.