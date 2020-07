Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD & LOCATION! MOVE-IN READY CONDITION, FLOOR PLAN FEATURES VAULTED CEILING ON ENTRANCE FOYER & HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT ON MAIN. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA, STAINED CABINETS & VIEW TO FAMILY ROOM WITH STONE STACKED FIREPLACE! THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. NICE PRIVATE BACKYARD FOR YOU TO SPEND TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. PLEASE DON'T MISS OUT, LEASE THIS HOME TODAY!!!