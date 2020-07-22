7047 Crescent Ridge Drive

Amenities

Check out this fully furnished CHBO Complete home in beautiful and highly sought after Country Club Roswell Community. This large and elegantly furnished four bedroom home is the perfect accommodation with everything you need! Overlooking the golf course, you are surrounded by excellent schools, parks, shopping, theatres and plenty of entertainment.



Adjacent to Alpharetta and Johns Creek, conveniently located 20 minutes from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. All-inclusive rental rates available at an unbeatable price.



4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms

Completely furnished including dishes, linens, cookware, lawncare, utilities, cable, and wi-fi.



Home Features:

Modern Upgrades

Located in a Cul-de-sac

Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Fireplace in Family Room

High Ceilings with Crown Molding

Fully Equipped Gourmet Kitchen Gas Cooktop

Huge Kitchen Island and Breakfast Area

Steinway Grand Piano in living room

Tranquil Screened Porch and Deck Overlooking Golf Course

Upstairs Laundry room with full size Washer / Dryer and utility sink



Bed Types:

Master Bedroom King

Second Bedroom Queen

Third Bedroom Double

Fourth Bedroom Double



Close proximity to several major hospitals: WellStar North Fulton Hospital, Northside Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Scottish Rite Childrens Hospital



Nearby Major Employers

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Allied Universal

CVS Pharmacy Regional Office

Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporate Office

Ciena Wireless Corporate Office



Great Schools:

Northwood Elementary School

Haynes Bridge Middle School

Centennial High School