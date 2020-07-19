All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019

680 Summerstone Lane

680 Summerstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

680 Summerstone Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Beautiful house is ready for you to move in! Covered front porch and private fenced backyard. Fresh painted interior walls. A fireplace in family room. Separate dinning room decorated with coffered ceiling, wood moulding and arch design. Granite kitchen counter with tile backsplash. Elegant wrought iron stair handrails. Sitting area in master suite, double vanity in bathroom and much more.. This property is close to the main road. Walking distance to gas station, restaurants, shops and groceries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Summerstone Lane have any available units?
680 Summerstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 680 Summerstone Lane have?
Some of 680 Summerstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 Summerstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
680 Summerstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Summerstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 680 Summerstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 680 Summerstone Lane offers parking.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Summerstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane have a pool?
No, 680 Summerstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 680 Summerstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 Summerstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Summerstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Summerstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
