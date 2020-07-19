680 Summerstone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful house is ready for you to move in! Covered front porch and private fenced backyard. Fresh painted interior walls. A fireplace in family room. Separate dinning room decorated with coffered ceiling, wood moulding and arch design. Granite kitchen counter with tile backsplash. Elegant wrought iron stair handrails. Sitting area in master suite, double vanity in bathroom and much more.. This property is close to the main road. Walking distance to gas station, restaurants, shops and groceries.