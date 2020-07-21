All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 6685 Story Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
6685 Story Circle
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

6685 Story Circle

6685 Story Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6685 Story Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhouse in Excellent location!
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and huge walk-in Pantry. Fireplace and Hardwood floor on the main level with open floor plan.
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, family room/den and laundry room with additional storage area on second floor. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and double vanities bathroom with shower and modern garden Tub.
2 Car Garage with door opener.
Appliances including Washer & dryer are provided.
Landscaping and Trash included.
Great location, convenient to I-85 and other major roads. Close to shopping & restaurants.
Gorgeous townhouse in Excellent location!
Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and huge walk-in Pantry. Fireplace and Hardwood floor on the main level with open floor plan.
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, family room/den and laundry room with additional storage area on second floor. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and double vanities bathroom with shower and modern garden Tub.
2 Car Garage with door opener.
Appliances including Washer & dryer are provided.
Landscaping and Trash included.
Great location, convenient to I-85 and other major roads. Close to shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6685 Story Circle have any available units?
6685 Story Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6685 Story Circle have?
Some of 6685 Story Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6685 Story Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6685 Story Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6685 Story Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6685 Story Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6685 Story Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6685 Story Circle offers parking.
Does 6685 Story Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6685 Story Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6685 Story Circle have a pool?
No, 6685 Story Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6685 Story Circle have accessible units?
No, 6685 Story Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6685 Story Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6685 Story Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6685 Story Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6685 Story Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College