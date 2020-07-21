6685 Story Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous townhouse in Excellent location!

Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and huge walk-in Pantry. Fireplace and Hardwood floor on the main level with open floor plan.

3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, family room/den and laundry room with additional storage area on second floor. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and double vanities bathroom with shower and modern garden Tub.

2 Car Garage with door opener.

Appliances including Washer & dryer are provided.

Landscaping and Trash included.

Great location, convenient to I-85 and other major roads. Close to shopping & restaurants.

Gorgeous townhouse in Excellent location!

Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, island and huge walk-in Pantry. Fireplace and Hardwood floor on the main level with open floor plan.

3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, family room/den and laundry room with additional storage area on second floor. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and double vanities bathroom with shower and modern garden Tub.

2 Car Garage with door opener.

Appliances including Washer & dryer are provided.

Landscaping and Trash included.

Great location, convenient to I-85 and other major roads. Close to shopping & restaurants.