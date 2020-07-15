6595 Wellington Square

Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Norcross, accessible to the highway, public transportation, restaurants, schools, shopping and schools. Newly painted
Submit application at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1TryYDoeZADEMyhM1VTBKbKA73BB5gyE04szVLlErAfA/viewform?c=0&w=1&usp=mail_form_link
Email proof of income to bufordrental@gmail.com
Send application fee of $35 to www.paypal.me/scoperental
Please note: Only emails will be responded to. Phone call responses will be delayed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.