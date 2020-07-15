All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6595 Wellington Square

6595 Wellington Square · No Longer Available
Location

6595 Wellington Square, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome in Norcross, accessible to the highway, public transportation, restaurants, schools, shopping and schools. Newly painted

Submit application at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1TryYDoeZADEMyhM1VTBKbKA73BB5gyE04szVLlErAfA/viewform?c=0&w=1&usp=mail_form_link

Email proof of income to bufordrental@gmail.com

Send application fee of $35 to www.paypal.me/scoperental

Please note: Only emails will be responded to. Phone call responses will be delayed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6595 Wellington Square have any available units?
6595 Wellington Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 6595 Wellington Square currently offering any rent specials?
6595 Wellington Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6595 Wellington Square pet-friendly?
No, 6595 Wellington Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6595 Wellington Square offer parking?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not offer parking.
Does 6595 Wellington Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6595 Wellington Square have a pool?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not have a pool.
Does 6595 Wellington Square have accessible units?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not have accessible units.
Does 6595 Wellington Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6595 Wellington Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 6595 Wellington Square does not have units with air conditioning.
