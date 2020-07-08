658 Lansing Grove Way

Amenities

Luxury brand new 3 bedroom with sunroom, 2.5 bath townhome in swimming community! Gorgeous 2 story open concept floorplan with sunroom on the main /walk out patio. Hardwood on the main, gourmet kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, walk-in pantry. Living rm w/fireplace opens to kitchen. Master Suite with sitting room and luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Enjoy maintenance free living in this convenient Lawrenceville location. Great schools, Private wooded backyard. Move in Ready!