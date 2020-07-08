All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

658 Lansing Grove Way

658 Lansing Grove Way · No Longer Available
Location

658 Lansing Grove Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxury brand new 3 bedroom with sunroom, 2.5 bath townhome in swimming community! Gorgeous 2 story open concept floorplan with sunroom on the main /walk out patio. Hardwood on the main, gourmet kitchen with huge island and granite counter tops, SS appliances, Recessed Lighting, walk-in pantry. Living rm w/fireplace opens to kitchen. Master Suite with sitting room and luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Enjoy maintenance free living in this convenient Lawrenceville location. Great schools, Private wooded backyard. Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have any available units?
658 Lansing Grove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 658 Lansing Grove Way have?
Some of 658 Lansing Grove Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Lansing Grove Way currently offering any rent specials?
658 Lansing Grove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Lansing Grove Way pet-friendly?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way offer parking?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way does not offer parking.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have a pool?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way does not have a pool.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have accessible units?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Lansing Grove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 658 Lansing Grove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 Lansing Grove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
