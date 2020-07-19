6200 Sparkling Cove Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30518
An amazing home in the Lanier Springs swim and tennis community. A 2 story home with 5 bedrooms/3 bath. Bedroom on MAIN! Interior has been freshly painted! OPEN kitchen w/ breakfast area and bar which overlooks family room with fireplace. Tons of cabinets and counter space! Beautiful master bedroom comes with a HUGE walk-in closet! Master bath has double vanities and separate tub/shower. This neighborhood is any family’s dream with the wonderful amenities that Lanier Springs has to offer!
Pet policy- 20 lbs. or under only allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
