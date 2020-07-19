6200 Sparkling Cove Lane

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

An amazing home in the Lanier Springs swim and tennis community. A 2 story home with 5 bedrooms/3 bath. Bedroom on MAIN! Interior has been freshly painted! OPEN kitchen w/ breakfast area and bar which overlooks family room with fireplace. Tons of cabinets and counter space! Beautiful master bedroom comes with a HUGE walk-in closet! Master bath has double vanities and separate tub/shower. This neighborhood is any family’s dream with the wonderful amenities that Lanier Springs has to offer!



Pet policy- 20 lbs. or under only allowed