All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
6200 Sparkling Cove Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6200 Sparkling Cove Lane

6200 Sparkling Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6200 Sparkling Cove Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
An amazing home in the Lanier Springs swim and tennis community. A 2 story home with 5 bedrooms/3 bath. Bedroom on MAIN! Interior has been freshly painted! OPEN kitchen w/ breakfast area and bar which overlooks family room with fireplace. Tons of cabinets and counter space! Beautiful master bedroom comes with a HUGE walk-in closet! Master bath has double vanities and separate tub/shower. This neighborhood is any family’s dream with the wonderful amenities that Lanier Springs has to offer!

Pet policy- 20 lbs. or under only allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have any available units?
6200 Sparkling Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have?
Some of 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Sparkling Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 Sparkling Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE
Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College