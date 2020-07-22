All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 6135 Brookchase Ln..
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

6135 Brookchase Ln.

6135 Brookechase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6135 Brookechase Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Town house - Property Id: 171605

Total Peace & Quiet! Recently Renovated 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms.
Wonderfully Upgraded 2 Level Townhome for rent. **End Unit** Ready for Move in. The family room is a Hardwood Floors with Gas fireplace. **Granite Countertops** All New Stainless Steel appliances*. Walk out Balcony (private deck). Upstairs new carpet
Including new washer & dryer. The Master Bedroom has a garden Soaking bathtub & walk-in closet*. 1 Car garage and 2 extra parking on driveway.
Great Location Close To I-85** **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171605p
Property Id 171605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

