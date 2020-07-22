6135 Brookchase Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Town house - Property Id: 171605



Total Peace & Quiet! Recently Renovated 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms.

Wonderfully Upgraded 2 Level Townhome for rent. **End Unit** Ready for Move in. The family room is a Hardwood Floors with Gas fireplace. **Granite Countertops** All New Stainless Steel appliances*. Walk out Balcony (private deck). Upstairs new carpet

Including new washer & dryer. The Master Bedroom has a garden Soaking bathtub & walk-in closet*. 1 Car garage and 2 extra parking on driveway.

Great Location Close To I-85** **

No Pets Allowed



