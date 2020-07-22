Total Peace & Quiet! Recently Renovated 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms. Wonderfully Upgraded 2 Level Townhome for rent. **End Unit** Ready for Move in. The family room is a Hardwood Floors with Gas fireplace. **Granite Countertops** All New Stainless Steel appliances*. Walk out Balcony (private deck). Upstairs new carpet Including new washer & dryer. The Master Bedroom has a garden Soaking bathtub & walk-in closet*. 1 Car garage and 2 extra parking on driveway. Great Location Close To I-85** ** Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171605p Property Id 171605
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6135 Brookchase Ln. have any available units?
6135 Brookchase Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6135 Brookchase Ln. have?
Some of 6135 Brookchase Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 Brookchase Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
6135 Brookchase Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.