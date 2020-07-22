All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
6100 Cove Park Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:47 PM

6100 Cove Park Drive

6100 Cove Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Cove Park Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This fabulous home within a mile of Lake access is ready to rent today. It features a large, open kitchen and family room with granite counters, chef's island, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, double oven, gas stovetop, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. The main floor also contains a bedroom/office, full bath, formal dining, and formal living. Four bedrooms are found upstairs including the owner's suite with garden/jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet with shelving. The secondary bedrooms either have an en suite bath or jack and jill bath. The fully finished basement has a work-out room with rubber flooring and two additional bedrooms with full bath. Spacious back yard contains a privacy fence. Swim/tennis included in rent.
Pets are considered with pet application from petscreening.com and additional pet fee. Application requirements include at least 3 times the monthly rent in verifiable income.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have any available units?
6100 Cove Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6100 Cove Park Drive have?
Some of 6100 Cove Park Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6100 Cove Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Cove Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Cove Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6100 Cove Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6100 Cove Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6100 Cove Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Cove Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6100 Cove Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 Cove Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 Cove Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 Cove Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
