6100 Cove Park Drive

Amenities
This fabulous home within a mile of Lake access is ready to rent today. It features a large, open kitchen and family room with granite counters, chef's island, coffered ceilings, gas fireplace, double oven, gas stovetop, stainless appliances and hardwood floors. The main floor also contains a bedroom/office, full bath, formal dining, and formal living. Four bedrooms are found upstairs including the owner's suite with garden/jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet with shelving. The secondary bedrooms either have an en suite bath or jack and jill bath. The fully finished basement has a work-out room with rubber flooring and two additional bedrooms with full bath. Spacious back yard contains a privacy fence. Swim/tennis included in rent.
Pets are considered with pet application from petscreening.com and additional pet fee. Application requirements include at least 3 times the monthly rent in verifiable income.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.