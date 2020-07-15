All apartments in Gwinnett County
595 Cool Weather Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

595 Cool Weather Drive

595 Cool Weather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

595 Cool Weather Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Available 10/28/19 New renovated kitchen with granite countertops and renovated cabinets and new deep sinks. Rangehood with an extra strong fan for cooking with exhaust to the outside. Two story home with front lake view, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths and an extra room near Hwy 316 and near downtown lawrenceville. Gwinnett Hospital and schools nearby. Luxury bamboo flooring and marble style tile flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have any available units?
595 Cool Weather Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 595 Cool Weather Drive have?
Some of 595 Cool Weather Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 595 Cool Weather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
595 Cool Weather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Cool Weather Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 595 Cool Weather Drive is pet friendly.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 595 Cool Weather Drive offers parking.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Cool Weather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have a pool?
No, 595 Cool Weather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have accessible units?
No, 595 Cool Weather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Cool Weather Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 595 Cool Weather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 595 Cool Weather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
