595 Cool Weather Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/28/19 New renovated kitchen with granite countertops and renovated cabinets and new deep sinks. Rangehood with an extra strong fan for cooking with exhaust to the outside. Two story home with front lake view, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths and an extra room near Hwy 316 and near downtown lawrenceville. Gwinnett Hospital and schools nearby. Luxury bamboo flooring and marble style tile flooring.



