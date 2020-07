Amenities

Welcome to this dream Lawrenceville home. This gorgeous home features hardwoods throughout the main. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with sitting area and granite countertops. Washer / Dryer provided. Awesome corner lot with private fenced backyard. 4 bedrooms upstairs . Separate dining room. Great neighborhood with a great location. Close to major highways, schools and shoppings. School bus in front of home.