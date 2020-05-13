All apartments in Gwinnett County
58 Hardy Water Drive

58 Hardy Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

58 Hardy Water Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
tennis court
Great location with sought out HS district. It's minutes to growing DT of Lawr'lle. This brand new construction is one the best lot in the sub that comes with beautiful deck overlooking a peaceful wooded scenery with the soothing Alcovy river in the backdrop. Master has double vanities, separate shower and garden tub and large walk-in closet. Large kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast overlooking spacious family room and dining room. Full unfinished basement is bath stubbed ready. Swim/tennis included. Landscaping is maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have any available units?
58 Hardy Water Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 58 Hardy Water Drive have?
Some of 58 Hardy Water Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Hardy Water Drive currently offering any rent specials?
58 Hardy Water Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Hardy Water Drive pet-friendly?
No, 58 Hardy Water Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive offer parking?
No, 58 Hardy Water Drive does not offer parking.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Hardy Water Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have a pool?
Yes, 58 Hardy Water Drive has a pool.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have accessible units?
No, 58 Hardy Water Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Hardy Water Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Hardy Water Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 Hardy Water Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
