58 Hardy Water Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool new construction tennis court

Great location with sought out HS district. It's minutes to growing DT of Lawr'lle. This brand new construction is one the best lot in the sub that comes with beautiful deck overlooking a peaceful wooded scenery with the soothing Alcovy river in the backdrop. Master has double vanities, separate shower and garden tub and large walk-in closet. Large kitchen with granite counter-top, stainless steel appliances, breakfast overlooking spacious family room and dining room. Full unfinished basement is bath stubbed ready. Swim/tennis included. Landscaping is maintained by HOA.