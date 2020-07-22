All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

540 Manor Glen Dr

540 Manor Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 Manor Glen Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
540 Manor Glen Dr Available 10/11/19 Home For Rent - Minutes to I85 & Old Peachtree Rd. Two story foyer with new laminate floor, new paint and carpet. Formal living room and dining room, two story ceilings in family room, fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with center island, pantry and breakfast room. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bedroom bath with separate garden tub and shower, Walk in closet. Oversized deck, private back yard.. Schools are Walnut Grove ES, Creekland MS.Collins Hill HS. Viewing by appointment only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have any available units?
540 Manor Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 540 Manor Glen Dr have?
Some of 540 Manor Glen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Manor Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 Manor Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Manor Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Manor Glen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Manor Glen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
