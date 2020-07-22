Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

540 Manor Glen Dr Available 10/11/19 Home For Rent - Minutes to I85 & Old Peachtree Rd. Two story foyer with new laminate floor, new paint and carpet. Formal living room and dining room, two story ceilings in family room, fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with center island, pantry and breakfast room. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, master bedroom bath with separate garden tub and shower, Walk in closet. Oversized deck, private back yard.. Schools are Walnut Grove ES, Creekland MS.Collins Hill HS. Viewing by appointment only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5166480)