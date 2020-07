Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Impeccable 2-Story Home Features a Large Bright Living Room w/ Wall of Windows, Bright, Immense Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area, White Cabinets, Island, & Plenty of Counterspace, Secondary Room off the Living Room Could be an Optionally Office or Bedroom, Oversized Master Bedroom has Trey Ceiling, Large Windows Bring in Tons of Natural Lighting, Master Bathrooms Offers His & Her Walk-in Closets, Soaking Tub & Separate Shower, Expansive Backyard to Relax and Entertain Family & Friends.