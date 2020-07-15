All apartments in Gwinnett County
5349 Veranda Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

5349 Veranda Dr

5349 Veranda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5349 Veranda Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
newly remolding house - New Paint, New Carpet, New Refrigerator , new stove

(RLNE4779361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5349 Veranda Dr have any available units?
5349 Veranda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5349 Veranda Dr have?
Some of 5349 Veranda Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5349 Veranda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5349 Veranda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5349 Veranda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr offer parking?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr have a pool?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr have accessible units?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5349 Veranda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5349 Veranda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
