Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

House was professionally cleaned & ready for an immediate move-in. BRAND NEW FLOORS in the lower level, no carpets. Conveniently located only minutes to Kroger, gas station, restaurants, bank, expressway I-85, etc. Main level has open 2 story foyer, office/study room, formal dining, living room, kitchen, breakfast area with half bath, rear staircase. Upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with laundry. The security deposit must be 2-month rents. No pets, no smoking.