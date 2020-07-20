All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

5298 BLUE GRASS Lane

5298 Blue Grass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5298 Blue Grass Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

Large 3BR/2BA Split Level in Sugar Hill! Freshly painted with a lot of living space and spacious yard. Bright kitchen with white appliances to include NEW fridge, electric range, dishwasher and NEW flooring. Living room finishes the main level. Lower level includes Family room with access to the backyard and Recreation space that could be used as an additional bedroom. Upper level features Master with bath (NEW flooring), two large additional bedrooms and hall bath with NEW flooring! Plenty of storage and carport off of Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have any available units?
5298 BLUE GRASS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have?
Some of 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5298 BLUE GRASS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane offers parking.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have a pool?
No, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have accessible units?
No, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5298 BLUE GRASS Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
