5186 Apple Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

WONDERFUL FAMILY COMMUNITY - SWIM - PLAYGGROUNG & BASKETBALL. LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER MILL CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT. 4 BEDROOMS WHICH INCLUDES A LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM - YOU WILL REALLY ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE HERE. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LOTS OF SPACE FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY. IT HAS BEEN PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED, IS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO RESTURANTS, SHOPPING & THE INTERSTATE. NO APPLICATION FEES AND WE HAVE AN ANSWER FOR YOU QUICKLY TO MOVE IMMEDIATELY. WE ARE AVAILABLE DAILY, CALL TO GO AND SEE AT YOUR CONVIENENCE!