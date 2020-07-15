All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5181 Island Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5181 Island Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

5181 Island Dr

5181 Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5181 Island Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE Sat 6/29 2-4pm
Rent to own: $1350/month* Purchase Now: $991/month*
*$4000/month household income requirement

This property is available on a rent to own basis, subject to approval. Short term rental available up to 3 months while in process of buying.
Go to Path Home GA for more information
Beautiful remodeled home in quiet subdivision with skylights and big backyard.
*Subject to credit and mortgage approval. Monthly mortgage rate based on 4% interest and 4% down. Does not include taxes and insurance.

(RLNE4957828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5181 Island Dr have any available units?
5181 Island Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5181 Island Dr have?
Some of 5181 Island Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5181 Island Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5181 Island Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5181 Island Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5181 Island Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5181 Island Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5181 Island Dr offers parking.
Does 5181 Island Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5181 Island Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5181 Island Dr have a pool?
No, 5181 Island Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5181 Island Dr have accessible units?
No, 5181 Island Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5181 Island Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5181 Island Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5181 Island Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5181 Island Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College