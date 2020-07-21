5179 Cambridge Way Northwest

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 4 sided brick RANCH on large level lot in Norcross
A terrific starter home featuring hardwoods, a masonry fireplace, an updated kitchen with granite, newly remodeled bathrooms, and a terrific screened in Florida room.
HUGE front and backyard yard - a lovely spring/summer setting - with green screen for total privacy.
15-20 min to Atlanta Downtown/Buckhead/Midtown. Numerous shops and restaurants.
Lawn care are include
NO PETS / NO SMOKING
APPLICATION FEE: An application fee of $57 Your Application fee is 100% NON-REFUNDABLE.
want schedule a view must call 678 709 6488 (must call to make appointment)
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norcross-ga?lid=12490463
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5086865)