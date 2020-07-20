5000 Tower View Trail

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.



The Timberland plan is a wonderful home for families, first-time buyers and everyone in-between. Built for casual every day living plus room to entertain. The open layout is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Gorgeous spacious kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room. This home also includes a private dining room and a Master Suite which includes private bath with shower and a large walk-in closet. Find out how easy the Resi-Built way is!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.