All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 5000 Tower View Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
5000 Tower View Trail
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5000 Tower View Trail

5000 Tower View Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5000 Tower View Trl, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.

The Timberland plan is a wonderful home for families, first-time buyers and everyone in-between. Built for casual every day living plus room to entertain. The open layout is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Gorgeous spacious kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and family room. This home also includes a private dining room and a Master Suite which includes private bath with shower and a large walk-in closet. Find out how easy the Resi-Built way is!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Tower View Trail have any available units?
5000 Tower View Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 5000 Tower View Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Tower View Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Tower View Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail offer parking?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail have a pool?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail have accessible units?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5000 Tower View Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5000 Tower View Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College