Last updated March 15 2020 at 9:26 PM

4769 Bogan Meadows Dr

4769 Bogan Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4769 Bogan Meadows Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction in top rated Mill Creek High School district. Gorgeous 5 BD with 3 Full baths home in heart of Buford. Welcoming stone and brick entrance to open layout w/ many designer features. Lots of sunlight coming to the home. Modem kitchen with oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Open concepts for family to get together and entertain. Huge master with deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Minutes to Mall of GA Lake Lanier and I-985 and I85. Top Rated Mill Creek High school. Tenant in place. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have any available units?
4769 Bogan Meadows Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have?
Some of 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Bogan Meadows Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr offers parking.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have a pool?
No, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have accessible units?
No, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4769 Bogan Meadows Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
