4769 Bogan Meadows Dr

New construction in top rated Mill Creek High School district. Gorgeous 5 BD with 3 Full baths home in heart of Buford. Welcoming stone and brick entrance to open layout w/ many designer features. Lots of sunlight coming to the home. Modem kitchen with oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Open concepts for family to get together and entertain. Huge master with deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Minutes to Mall of GA Lake Lanier and I-985 and I85. Top Rated Mill Creek High school. Tenant in place. Appointment only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
