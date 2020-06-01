4769 Bogan Meadows Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New construction in top rated Mill Creek High School district. Gorgeous 5 BD with 3 Full baths home in heart of Buford. Welcoming stone and brick entrance to open layout w/ many designer features. Lots of sunlight coming to the home. Modem kitchen with oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Open concepts for family to get together and entertain. Huge master with deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Minutes to Mall of GA Lake Lanier and I-985 and I85. Top Rated Mill Creek High school. Tenant in place. Appointment only.