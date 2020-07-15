4741 Heather Mill Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**COMING SOON** Available April 15th. SPACIOUS AND STUNNING! This is a 'jewel' home! In addition to being located on a cul-de-sac lot in the popular sidewalk community of WILLINGHAM MANOR, this home also features a 2 story open foyer with catwalk, formal living and dining, family room with fireplace which opens into a spacious kitchen with breakfast room, coordinating refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & gas range. Master suite with double trey ceiling, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Backyard patio overlooks a private backyard. Hurry, before it's gone!