4663 Devencrest Lane

Clean and spacious single-family home - Clean, spacious, and quiet home located in a bustling area at the Gwinnett and Hall County lines. The interior has recently been completely renovated and has a full kitchen and washer & dryer. And this home has plenty of yard space and a neighborhood for an active lifestyle. It is conveniently located near major transportation networks with easy access to the interstates, north Georgia mountains, shopping, and local restaurants as well as Athens, Atlanta, and Gainesville, GA. Schools: Mill Creek High School; Osborne Middle School, & Duncan Creek Elementary School; HVAC Warranty; & 85 Gallon Water Heater.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4563833)