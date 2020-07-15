All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
4663 Devencrest Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4663 Devencrest Lane

4663 Devencrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4663 Devencrest Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Clean and spacious single-family home - Clean, spacious, and quiet home located in a bustling area at the Gwinnett and Hall County lines. The interior has recently been completely renovated and has a full kitchen and washer & dryer. And this home has plenty of yard space and a neighborhood for an active lifestyle. It is conveniently located near major transportation networks with easy access to the interstates, north Georgia mountains, shopping, and local restaurants as well as Athens, Atlanta, and Gainesville, GA. Schools: Mill Creek High School; Osborne Middle School, & Duncan Creek Elementary School; HVAC Warranty; & 85 Gallon Water Heater.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4563833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have any available units?
4663 Devencrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4663 Devencrest Lane have?
Some of 4663 Devencrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4663 Devencrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4663 Devencrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4663 Devencrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4663 Devencrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane offer parking?
No, 4663 Devencrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4663 Devencrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4663 Devencrest Lane has a pool.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 4663 Devencrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4663 Devencrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4663 Devencrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4663 Devencrest Lane has units with air conditioning.
