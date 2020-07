Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool microwave

Beautiful Craftsman Style rental home in Mill Creek High School District, Ready to Move by May 15!! Front Stone and Covered Porch, Covered Back Patio and Fenced Back Yard, New Painting All Throughout With Modern Color, Gray Granite Counter Tops, White Cabinets, Family Room is Connected to the Dining Room. You Must See It Now!!