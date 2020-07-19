All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 449 Bradford Town Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
449 Bradford Town Place
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

449 Bradford Town Place

449 Bradford Town Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

449 Bradford Town Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bath two story home in a Swim and Tennis Community. Home is move in ready in immaculate condition. On the main level features family room with fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast and view to living room, formal dining room and a half bath. Upstairs include very spacious rooms and very large Master with trey ceiling and master bath with double sink, separate tub and shower with very large closet. Two car garage and fenced backyard with large Patio area. This home is freshly painted, new carpets, wood floors and new Hot water Heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Bradford Town Place have any available units?
449 Bradford Town Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 449 Bradford Town Place have?
Some of 449 Bradford Town Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Bradford Town Place currently offering any rent specials?
449 Bradford Town Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Bradford Town Place pet-friendly?
No, 449 Bradford Town Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place offer parking?
Yes, 449 Bradford Town Place offers parking.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Bradford Town Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place have a pool?
Yes, 449 Bradford Town Place has a pool.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place have accessible units?
No, 449 Bradford Town Place does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Bradford Town Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Bradford Town Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Bradford Town Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College