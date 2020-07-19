449 Bradford Town Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Bath two story home in a Swim and Tennis Community. Home is move in ready in immaculate condition. On the main level features family room with fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast and view to living room, formal dining room and a half bath. Upstairs include very spacious rooms and very large Master with trey ceiling and master bath with double sink, separate tub and shower with very large closet. Two car garage and fenced backyard with large Patio area. This home is freshly painted, new carpets, wood floors and new Hot water Heater.