4469 Longley Lane

HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free.This charming 3BR 2.5BA multi-level home has beautiful living room fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and baths are nicely sized plus the master bathroom has its own garden spa tub. An upstairs bonus area and a balcony deck are great spots for relaxing! Act quickly on this one to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Shiloh High School

Middle school: Shiloh Middle School

Elementary school: Anderson-livsey Elementary School

