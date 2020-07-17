All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:50 PM

4469 Longley Lane

4469 Longley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4469 Longley Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by August 15th you would get October for Free.This charming 3BR 2.5BA multi-level home has beautiful living room fireplace and a gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms and baths are nicely sized plus the master bathroom has its own garden spa tub. An upstairs bonus area and a balcony deck are great spots for relaxing! Act quickly on this one to make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

Neighborhood: unknown
High school: Shiloh High School
Middle school: Shiloh Middle School
Elementary school: Anderson-livsey Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4469 Longley Lane have any available units?
4469 Longley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4469 Longley Lane have?
Some of 4469 Longley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4469 Longley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4469 Longley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4469 Longley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4469 Longley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4469 Longley Lane offer parking?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4469 Longley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4469 Longley Lane have a pool?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4469 Longley Lane have accessible units?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4469 Longley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4469 Longley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4469 Longley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
