Gwinnett County, GA
443 Strawberry Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

443 Strawberry Walk

443 Strawberry Walk · No Longer Available
Location

443 Strawberry Walk, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Extraordinary 5 bedroom 4 and half bathroom home in the Strawberry Fields Subdivision sits on a finished basement with one large bedroom and one full bathroom. The main floor has an open floor plan where the spacious kitchen looks overlooks into the family room. On the main floor, there is also a formal dining room and a half bathroom. The gorgeous kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has 4 more bedrooms and 3 more bathrooms. The master bedroom has beautiful trey ceiling and large walk-in closet, and the master bathroom has double vanities, walk-in shower, and a garden tub. One non-master bedroom has its own separate bathroom and walk-in closet. One other non-master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Strawberry Walk have any available units?
443 Strawberry Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 443 Strawberry Walk have?
Some of 443 Strawberry Walk's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Strawberry Walk currently offering any rent specials?
443 Strawberry Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Strawberry Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Strawberry Walk is pet friendly.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk offer parking?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not offer parking.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk have a pool?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not have a pool.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk have accessible units?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Strawberry Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 443 Strawberry Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
