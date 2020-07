Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,520 square feet. Pet friendly and in a great community. . You deserve single family rental living at its best! Washer & Dryer included (if wanted!), updated stainless steel appliances, split bedroom plan - this home is fantastic and a must see!