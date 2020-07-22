All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4320 Bridle Point Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4320 Bridle Point Parkway
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:53 AM

4320 Bridle Point Parkway

4320 Bridle Point Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4320 Bridle Point Pkwy, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate Traditional 2 story home in sought after Bridle Point neighborhood. This move-in ready home has new carpet, and fresh paint! Open eat in Kitchen with a Formal Dinning room. New SS appliances, including gas range. Features 4 large bedrooms including a suitable Master suite, trey ceilings, and a roomy master bathroom suite. 2 car attached auto garage with additional parking.

Listing Courtesy Of Excalibur Homes, LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have any available units?
4320 Bridle Point Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have?
Some of 4320 Bridle Point Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Bridle Point Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Bridle Point Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Bridle Point Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway offers parking.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have a pool?
No, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Bridle Point Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Bridle Point Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Knollwood Park
255 Honeysuckle Cir
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College