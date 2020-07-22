4320 Bridle Point Parkway

Amenities
Immaculate Traditional 2 story home in sought after Bridle Point neighborhood. This move-in ready home has new carpet, and fresh paint! Open eat in Kitchen with a Formal Dinning room. New SS appliances, including gas range. Features 4 large bedrooms including a suitable Master suite, trey ceilings, and a roomy master bathroom suite. 2 car attached auto garage with additional parking.
Listing Courtesy Of Excalibur Homes, LLC
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.