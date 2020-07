Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great family home, near GA 124 and Annistown Rd. This home is in a cul-de-sac and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom has two closets. The home sits in a large yard and has kitchen and dining room combined, laundry room, unfinished basement, fenced backyard, front porch, rear patio and two car garage with opener. New carpets and fresh paint.