Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulously featured home with master on main! Spacious and traditional, this home features two story family room, hardwood floors and master on main. Three secondary bedrooms upstairs. In addition to formal dining room, this home boasts several rooms that can function to suit. Breakfast bar in sun room makes for third eating area. Large kitchen with pantry. Private back yard with flat stone patio is lovely retreat.