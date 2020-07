Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY! NEW ROOF and HUGE LOT! RENOVATED with a ton of space! Soaring great room, 4 BR, 3BA, Very spacious kitchen!! New Interior and Exterior paint, New Carpet, New Granite countertops in kitchen with tile backspash , stainless steel appliances! Enjoy the peace and quiet of the Snellville area!