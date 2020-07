Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice, well maintained 2-story single family house in the Alcovy Falls Subdivision is ready for you to call it home! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an open family room with decorative fireplace and view to the Kitchen with a Breakfast Area, separate Dining Room, 1/2 Bath on the main level, Privacy fenced Back Yard and a Master Bedroom with an en-suite Master Bathroom. Hurry and make your showing appointment today for this home won't last long! (No Pets Allowed).