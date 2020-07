Amenities

A Must See 4 bedroom/2.5bath Home in Hamilton Mill Area! - Two Story home with Fireplace in Livingroom in the Sandy Creek Subdivision. Bright Spacious Eat-In Kitchen with plenty of Cabinet Space. Laundry Room, 2- Car Garage, Large Master Bedroom with Trey Ceilings, His and Hers Dual Vanity in Master Bath with large tub and separate shower.

Close to shopping and amenities. We Never Advertise on Craigs List. Harmony ES, Glenn Jones MS, Mill Creek HS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4748645)