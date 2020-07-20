4185 Whitfield Oak Way

Amenities

Auburn Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Lovely home in great neighborhood. The floor plan is very open with great room opening into the gorgeous kitchen complete with granite countertops, large island and hardwoods throughout. There is a separate dining room downstairs that can be used as an office or a bedroom on the main level with a full bath next to it. Walking or biking distance of the highly sought after Little Mulberry Park.



Schools:

Elem: Mulberry

Middle: Dacula

High: Dacula

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Not Pet Friendly. More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982

No Pets Allowed



