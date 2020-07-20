All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4185 Whitfield Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4185 Whitfield Oak Way
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

4185 Whitfield Oak Way

4185 Whitfield Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4185 Whitfield Oak Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30011

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Auburn Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 3 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available now! Lovely home in great neighborhood. The floor plan is very open with great room opening into the gorgeous kitchen complete with granite countertops, large island and hardwoods throughout. There is a separate dining room downstairs that can be used as an office or a bedroom on the main level with a full bath next to it. Walking or biking distance of the highly sought after Little Mulberry Park.

Schools:
Elem: Mulberry
Middle: Dacula
High: Dacula
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Not Pet Friendly. More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Auburn Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

For more information CALL (678) 500-8680.
To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have any available units?
4185 Whitfield Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4185 Whitfield Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Whitfield Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Whitfield Oak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way is pet friendly.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way offer parking?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have a pool?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4185 Whitfield Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4185 Whitfield Oak Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College