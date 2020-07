4157 Rosebud Park Drive

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets fireplace bathtub

BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TRADITIONAL HOME! - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TRADITIONAL STYLE HOME IN QUITE SUBDIVISION. OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. FOYER LEADS TO FORMAL LIVING AND FORMAL DINING. OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS OVERLOOKS LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. BEDROOMS ARE ALL OVER SIZED AND LOCATED UPSTAIRS, MASTER IS HUGE WITH SOARING CEILINGS, GREAT WALK IN CLOSET, ROOMY MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. PRIVATE BACKYARD. VERY WELL MAINTAINED. CONVENIENT TO 285 and I20. CLOSE TO SNELLVILLE, LOGANVILLE AND CONYERS. THIS IS A MUST SEE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4025276)